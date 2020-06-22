Kerala

CPI(M) to hold mass rally in Kannur against fuel price hike

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will hold a mass rally at 221 centres in Kannur district on June 25 to protest against the hike in fuel prices.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said the protest would be held in front of Central government offices.

He said there was an increase of ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹8.43 per litre on diesel. It was the highest rate in the past 19 months, he said. “The Central government has not passed the benefit of low fuel prices in the international market to people. The Modi government is serving corporates,” he alleged.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 12:21:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cpim-to-hold-mass-rally/article31884862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY