CPI(M) to form protection committee for Jawahar Stadium in Kannur

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will form a protection committee for the Jawahar Stadium in Kannur.

On Friday, the Kannur Corporation had decided to fine the party “for polluting the stadium during the 23 Party Congress.”

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, who visited the stadium on Saturday, alleged that the Corporation had turned the stadium into a waste dumping ground. During the Party Congress, the stadium was completely cleaned. The pavilion, gallery, and washrooms were made usable, he said.

The State government had sanctioned ₹13 crore for the renovation of the stadium. However, the money was not utilised by the Corporation, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said the protection committee for the stadium would be formed on October 11.


