ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to expel a few party workers

Updated - October 10, 2024 12:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) district committee is understood to have recommended the expulsion of a few members from the Thripunithura region from the organisation including V.P. Chandran, an area committee member.

The party is learnt to have proposed the expulsion of eight others as part of the disciplinary proceedings.

The Maradu police had booked cases against eight persons last week following an alleged attack on a local committee member of the party and two of his friends. The violent incidents were reportedly the fallout of organisational action initiated against a few persons in connection with some alleged financial irregularities. A final call on the expulsion will be taken by the State committee of the party, according to sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US