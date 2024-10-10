GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) to expel a few party workers

Updated - October 10, 2024 12:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) district committee is understood to have recommended the expulsion of a few members from the Thripunithura region from the organisation including V.P. Chandran, an area committee member.

The party is learnt to have proposed the expulsion of eight others as part of the disciplinary proceedings.

The Maradu police had booked cases against eight persons last week following an alleged attack on a local committee member of the party and two of his friends. The violent incidents were reportedly the fallout of organisational action initiated against a few persons in connection with some alleged financial irregularities. A final call on the expulsion will be taken by the State committee of the party, according to sources.

Published - October 10, 2024 12:25 am IST

