CPI(M) to discuss feedback of house visits

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State leadership is scheduled to hold an ‘introspective’ session from August 18 to 23 to discuss the feedback of the house visits initiated by party leaders and for ironing out course correction measures to bolster the organisational machinery.

A battery of leaders who fanned out across the State to elicit public opinion in the wake of the reversals suffered in the recent Lok Sabha election as part of an endeavour to reach out to voters have got a clear notion about the corrective steps to be initiated for regaining the lost ground and fortifying the party machinery to face fresh challenges, especially when the State is set to have a series of Assembly byelections and local body election within a year.

While the house visits drew a tepid response from a large section of voters, the leaders were also witness to seething resentments, mainly from women, on the State government’s stance on the Sabarimala issue. Many of them received a volley of complaints about the conduct of local party functionaries, despite repeated reminders from the leadership to nurture and strengthen a camaraderie with the public. All these would come up for discussions at the sessions of the State committee and secretariat, sources said.

The leadership would have to evolve a strategy to stem the clout of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and painstakingly woo the minorities back to its fold, which is easier said than done.

As the reporting note forwarded to the 33,000 branch committees in the State for discussion the past week says, despite the BJP shifting its votes in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in select Lok Sabha segments, it could still manage to garner 15.56% votes, which is a matter of concern for the CPI(M) in the State.

The note says the leadership as well as the cadre failed to sense the public ire against the front on the Sabarimala issue. This was in spite of the State government rolling out a slew of welfare measures and launching new initiatives for different sections.

The party leadership would have to find out whether there is a shift in the stance of the minorities in its favour in the wake of the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.