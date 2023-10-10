ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to blame for sorry state of State’s cooperative sector: Muraleedharan

October 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) cannot alienate itself from the sin of having destroyed the cooperative sector in the State, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Tuesday.

He said that all fraudulent deals of the CPI(M) were now beginning to be revealed. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is distributing the entire State and its wealth and resources among his friends, favoured persons and party men, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

He was visiting Kudumbashree workers, along with BJP functionaries, agitating at Vilavoorkal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the State administration – from panchayat-level to the Secretariat level – was mired in corruption. Former Minister A.C. Moideen has taken the stance that Aravindakshan, who defrauded Karuvannur Cooperative Bank, would be protected at any cost because if he chooses to open up, many CPI(M) leaders would be implicated in the fraud, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

He alleged that even Central funds were being misused in the State. He asked why the Oxygen plant constructed during the pandemic using Central funds at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital was still a non-starter. The Central funds allotted for total electrification was also misused, he alleged.

He said that the Congress party was also guilty of the same crimes that CPI(M) was committing, leaving them in no position to act as responsible Opposition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US