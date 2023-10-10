HamberMenu
CPI(M) to blame for sorry state of State’s cooperative sector: Muraleedharan

October 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) cannot alienate itself from the sin of having destroyed the cooperative sector in the State, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Tuesday.

He said that all fraudulent deals of the CPI(M) were now beginning to be revealed. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is distributing the entire State and its wealth and resources among his friends, favoured persons and party men, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

He was visiting Kudumbashree workers, along with BJP functionaries, agitating at Vilavoorkal.

He said that the State administration – from panchayat-level to the Secretariat level – was mired in corruption. Former Minister A.C. Moideen has taken the stance that Aravindakshan, who defrauded Karuvannur Cooperative Bank, would be protected at any cost because if he chooses to open up, many CPI(M) leaders would be implicated in the fraud, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

He alleged that even Central funds were being misused in the State. He asked why the Oxygen plant constructed during the pandemic using Central funds at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital was still a non-starter. The Central funds allotted for total electrification was also misused, he alleged.

He said that the Congress party was also guilty of the same crimes that CPI(M) was committing, leaving them in no position to act as responsible Opposition.

