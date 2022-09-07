CPI(M) to begin monthly house visits

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 07, 2022 00:53 IST

A monthly house visit programme by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activists will begin on Thiruvonam day.

Speaking to the media, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said the visits were aimed to improve relations with people. It also aims to expose propaganda by right-wing political and media groups against the CPI(M) and other Left parties, he added.

Development and welfare measures initiated by the government are often glossed over by the right-wing media and portrayed badly by right-wing politicians. That is why the party has decided to organise a public relations programme for three days every month. Over 4,000 squads will conduct home visits from September 8 to 11. There will be three people in a squad, he said.

Commemoration of martyrs will also be organised by hoisting flags at party offices.

