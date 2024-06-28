CPI(M) to be named accused in Karuvannur bank fraud case

The CPI(M) will be arraigned as an accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan fraud case, which is being probed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The investigation agency on Friday provisionally attached a 10-cent holding at Porathissery which was purchased in the name of M. M. Varghese, Thrissur district secretary of the party, and cash deposits to the tune of ₹60 lakh in eight bank accounts as a prelude to the process.

The ED provisionally attached the properties of the accused, believed to have been procured using the proceeds of crime. The CPI(M) will be listed as an accused in the case records when the final complaint is filed in the Special Court probing the case, sources said.

Incidentally, it is for the first time in the State that a political party would be made an accused in a money-laundering case. Earlier, the ED had arraigned the Aam Aadmi Party as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The ED argues that the CPI(M) purchased the property in Porathussery using the proceeds of the money laundering carried out by the accused in the Karuvannur case.

The prosecution case is that the accused, in connivance with bank officials, siphoned off the money of depositors by generating fake loans from the bank. Several bogus loans were sanctioned by the bank on the same property multiple times.

Benami loans were also sanctioned to several persons who were not members of the bank and that too against inflated property valuations. The loans thus sanctioned were siphoned off and laundered by the accused, according to the agency.

The ED had earlier questioned Mr. Varghese, former Minister A.C. Moideen and party leaders P.K. Biju and M.K. Kannan in the case.

It had arrested Satheesh Kumar, a money lender; P.P. Kiran, a Thrissur native; P.R. Aravindakshan, a CPI(M) councillor of the Wadakkanchery municipality; and C. K. Jils, an accountant of the bank, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on charges of being the beneficiaries of the illegally sanctioned loans.