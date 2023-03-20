ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to appeal against HC’s Devikulam verdict

March 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M. V. Govindan indicated the party would appeal against the High Court order setting aside the election of party legislator A. Raja from Devikulam Assembly constituency in Idukki.

Mr. Govindan said the case was yet to reach finality, and there was abundant scope for the CPI(M) to seek redressal. The CPI(M) State committee has also reportedly adopted the same tack, though it has not spelt out the party’s legal strategy.

The Congress and The BJP have used the High Court ruling as a political cudgel to bludgeon the CPI(M).

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the CPI(M) had foxed the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities by positioning a candidate masquerading as a marginalised community member in the reservation seat. The CPI(M) had committed a crime against the people. It should apologise to them. Mr. Satheesan said those responsible for impersonation should be brought to justice. He termed the development an electoral fraud.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the Congress and the CPI(M) often resorted to the same fraud. He listed the names of CPI(M) and Congress legislators he alleged had falsely claimed to be SC/ST and Backward Class community members to content and win from reservation seats by deceiving the electorate.

