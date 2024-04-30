CPI(M) Thrissur DC’s ₹ 1 crore seized by I-T department

April 30, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Thrissur

The Income Tax department on Tuesday seized ₹1 crore of CPI(M) Thrissur district committee, which was brought to be deposited in the Thrissur branch of the Bank of India.

The district committee tried to deposit ₹1 crore which it had withdrawn from its account in the Bank of India. The money was allegedly withdrawn after the election model code of conduct had come into force.

The bank officials informed the Income Tax officials as the bank account had been frozen. The I-T department had earlier frozen the account in the name of the Thrissur District Committee of the CPI(M) on the charge that the account did not reflect in the annual returns filed by the party. The withdrawal of the huge amount had triggered controversy even before the elections.

The Income Tax department has reportedly recorded the statement of M.M. Varghese, the Thrissur district secretary of the CPI(M), and asked the party to submit details about the source of the money.

