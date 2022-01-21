CPI(M) Thrissur conference will conclude in 2 days

All programmes on Sunday cancelled

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)district conference in Thrissur that began on Friday will be concluded on Saturday. The decision to conclude the conference in two days, which was initially scheduled for three days, was taken following the declaration of lockdown-like restrictions on Sunday in the State.

All programmes, including the virtual public meeting scheduled for Sunday, have been cancelled, said party district secretary M.M. Varghese.

Criticism from various quarters and the court order against the Kasaragod conference are said to be the reasons for the party to cancel Sunday’s programmes. Thrissur recorded a TPR of 35.06% on Friday.

Moreover, the new order issued by the District Collector on Friday evening permits only 150 people in socio- political meetings conducted outdoors and 75 people indoors.

The conference, conducted at the peak of the third wave of COVID-19, began on Friday amidst strong criticism from the Opposition.

The COVID guidelines were compromised to exclude Thrissur from the ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ categories for conducting the party conference, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan. According to the Health Minister, Thrissur was excluded from these categories on the basis of occupancy of COVID patients in the ICU.

Refuting Mr. Satheesan’s allegations, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who attended the Thrissur meet, said the decisions on COVID regulations were taken by the government. “The CPI(M) has not asked anybody to change guidelines in favour of the party. Will the party like to get its workers infected with the pandemic,” he asked.

He asked whether all positive persons were infected by attending party meets. Did actor Mammootty got infected by attending any party conference? The pandemic protocol had been strictly followed at the meeting, he said. He asked the Leader of the Opposition to check facts before making such allegations.

The district conference was being conducted scientifically by maintaining the pandemic protocol, said Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress demanded that the authorities should take steps to stop the CPI(M) district conference alleging that it was being conducted in violation of the COVID protocols.

District president O.J. Janeesh lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner and the District Collector to take action against those who organised the meet.