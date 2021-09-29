CPI(M) targetting me over Monson case: Sudhakaran

‘No financial dealings with fake antique dealer’

Reiterating that he had no financial dealings with the alleged fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K. Sudhakaran has said that he would initiate legal action against the “fraudster” if he is propagating such lies.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Sudhakaran admitted that he had met Monson and had also sought treatment at his house. It was a five-day treatment, he said, adding that he had no deal with Anoop, one of the complainants in the multi-crore fraud case.

He said that even celebrities like Mohanlal had gone to his house for treatment. This apart, several film stars, officials, who protected the Chief Minister like a golden idol, had made this house their regular stay,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Govt. protection

The KPCC chief also alleged that Monson was a “government-protected fraud.” “Why is the government not investigating the links between him and officials," Mr. Sudhakaran asked.

He said that no evidence would be obtained against him. “I visited a place where a lot of people went. None has a problem when Ministers and officials going there,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He also accused the CPI(M) leadership of trying to frame him by linking him to Monson. “The rampant changes taking place in the Congress has already frightened the CPI(M),” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the CPI(M) leadership also feared that the Congress would bounce back from its present situation. His fight against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was considered over. If required, he would restart it, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran was in Kozhikode in connection to take part in several programmes, including a meeting with district Congress leadership.