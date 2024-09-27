CPI(M) takes to the streets in Malappuram against Anvar

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] cadre took too the streets across the district on Friday protesting against P.V. Anvar, MLA, in the wake of his showdown with the party and the government. Demonstrations were taken out by 18 area committees of the CPI(M) condemning Mr. Anvar. The protestors carried his larger-than-life effigies.

Flex boards and banners were erected at many places, particularly in Nilambur constituency from where Mr. Anvar was elected to the Assembly as an independent member of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in 2016 and 2021. A flex board by the CPI(M) Othayi branch placed in front of Mr. Anvar’s house at Edavanna said, “Threaten not, bargain not; this party is different”, in an apparent warning to him.

The banners in some places read, “Don’t mess with the red flag” and “Anvar the betrayer, your place will be in the waste basket”.

CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Mohandas led a demonstration taken out in Malappuram on Friday evening. Calling Mr. Anvar a political betrayer, the protestors warned him that there would be no pardon for him.

Mr. Mohandas said that the Nilambur MLA was out of his mind and that he was never an LDF man. “He seems to have some inscrutable aims,” Mr. Mohandas said, adding that there could be mafias and anti-social elements behind Mr. Anvar.

“If he holds a meeting, there will definitely a crowd. Anti-social elements, mafia goons, supporters of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Congress and the BJP will all come to listen to him. There will be no communist party supporter behind him,” Mr. Mohandas said.

He said the CPI(M)’s policy and attitude towards Mr. Anvar would be evident from the large flex board raised in front of his house at Edavanna. “That says the party’s policy.”

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said here that an impartial investigation into the allegations raised by Mr. Anvar was the need of the hour. “The allegations and accusations he raised are very serious. That matters to the people much more than Mr. Anvar,” Mr. Salam said.

Seeking that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan step down from his post in the wake of the charges raised by Mr. Anwar, the IUML leader said that the party was not bothered about Mr. Anvar’s stand. “His position is not our botheration, but the issues raised by him are,” said Mr. Anvar.

K.T. Jaleel, another independent MLA of the LDF, said that the government was examining the allegations raised by Mr. Anvar. Admitting that he had good relations with Mr. Anvar, the Thavanur MLA said that the government would not protect any police officer facing charges, including M.R. Ajit Kumar.

However, Mr. Jaleel said that it should be examined if the police had any conspiracy to tarnish the secular image of Malappuram.

Senior CPI(M) leader T.K. Hamza said that Mr. Anvar was upset because the party did not protect his illegal deals. Mr. Hamza said Mr. Anvar was part of a gold mafia.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman, another independent LDF MLA from Malappuram district, too distanced himself from Mr. Anvar. The Minister said that he had advised Mr. Anvar several times against his rash actions.