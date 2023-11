November 23, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan accused the Congress of protecting those accused of cheating the family of the Aluva rape and murder victim.

Inaugurating a protest march organised by the party Aluva Manadalam Committee to the office of Congress MLA Anwar Sadat, he said Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and Mr. Sadat should bring the accused before the law.

Party district committee member V. Salim presided.