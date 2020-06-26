Kerala

CPI(M) suspends Zakir Hussain for 6 months

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has suspended its Kalamassery area secretary V.A. Zakir Hussain from the party for six months after an inquiry commission appointed by it found Mr. Hussain guilty of amassing wealth through improper means and of having travelled abroad without the party’s permission.

A press release by the Ernakulam district committee said Mr. Hussain had not remained honest to the party or the people.

His acts as a party leader had given rise to adverse public opinion against the party.

The party had instituted an inquiry commission led by State committee member C.M. Dinesh Mani. District secretary C.N. Mohanan said a decision on the new area secretary would be taken by the area committee without delay.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2020 11:59:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cpim-suspends-zakir-hussain-for-6-months/article31928149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY