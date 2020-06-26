CPI(M) suspends Zakir Hussain for 6 months

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has suspended its Kalamassery area secretary V.A. Zakir Hussain from the party for six months after an inquiry commission appointed by it found Mr. Hussain guilty of amassing wealth through improper means and of having travelled abroad without the party’s permission.

A press release by the Ernakulam district committee said Mr. Hussain had not remained honest to the party or the people.

His acts as a party leader had given rise to adverse public opinion against the party.

The party had instituted an inquiry commission led by State committee member C.M. Dinesh Mani. District secretary C.N. Mohanan said a decision on the new area secretary would be taken by the area committee without delay.