CPI(M) suspends party leader over alleged links to tobacco smuggling gang

January 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] has suspended Alappuzha municipal councillor and party Alappuzha area committee member A. Shanavas from party membership over his alleged links to the accused in a case related to the smuggling of banned tobacco products. The CPI (M) also ousted party Sea View branch committee member Ijaz Iqbal, an accused in the case.

Earlier this week, the Karunagappally police seized banned tobacco products worth ₹1 crore from two trucks and arrested several people, including Iqbal. One of the lorries seized by the police belonged to Shanavas.

Though Shanavas, who is the chairman of the Welfare Standing Committee in the Alappuzha municipality, claimed his innocence and said that he had rented the vehicle to an Idukki native, an emergency meeting of the CPI (M) district secretariat held on Tuesday night observed that the councillor should have been careful while renting out his vehicle.

It also noted that Shanavas bought the vehicle without the permission of the party.

Earlier, a photo of Shanavas attending a birthday party along with some of the accused in the case was released by the Congress. In a statement issued here, CPI(M) district secretary R. Nazar said the party would conduct a detailed probe into the alleged involvement of Shanavas in the case.

