Kerala

CPI(M) stir today

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has accused the Centre of using the COVID-19 cover for hiking fuel prices.

Mr. Balakrishnan said in a statement here on Monday that the prices of petrol and diesel had been hiked continuously on the ninth day after hiking taxes when the rates were low.

The CPI(M) was organising a mass protest on Tuesday in consonance with the COVID-19 guidelines in protest against the Centre’s anti-people policies, he said.

As many as 10 lakh people are expected to participate in the agitation planned across the State from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

