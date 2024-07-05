GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) State secretary says the party’s rectification process is top-down

CPI(M) slams Congress for adhering to revanchist and feudal practices such as sorcery and black magic

Published - July 05, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan said the party pursued a top-down rectification process to bring it closer to the people and regain ground lost to Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Lok Sabha polls. 

Mr. Govindan reiterated his firm rejection of reports suggesting that the CPI(M) central committee had disregarded the party’s State committee report on the reasons for the Lok Sabha poll defeat.

He also condemned the media for spreading the “falsehood” that E.P. Jayarajan, a CPI(M) central committee member from Kerala, had criticised the general secretary Sitaram Yechury. 

Mr. Govindan stood firmly by CPI(M) State committee member P. Jayarajan, who had come under criticism from party “discontents” for allegedly giving political cover to predatory criminals in Kannur.

He reaffirmed that Mr. Jayarajan remained one of the tallest leaders in the party in Kerala and spearheaded the party programmes.

Mr. Govindan dismissed “media speculation” that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s “style of functioning” had come under criticism from the party. 

He reiterated the party’s stance against such beliefs, stating that the reports about Congress leaders defending themselves against black magic, sorcery and supernatural curses were laughable.

Mr. Govindan said the party knew that such revanchist and retrogressive beliefs were gaining ground in society. He said the CPI(M) would protect and nurture the spirit of enquiry and scientific temper. 

He said that post-independence, the powers that be built a capitalistic society over a feudal one. Black magic, sorcery and casteism were feudal hangovers.

Mr. Govindan said right-wing forces wanted to dismantle the country’s secular democracy and supplant it with a fascist polity governed by the principles of caste discrimination enshrined in the Manusmriti. 

