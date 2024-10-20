CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan visits former ADM Naveen Babu’s bereaved family in Pathanamthitta

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State Secretary M.V. Govindan on Sunday (October 20, 2024) conveyed the ruling party’s unflinching support to the family of deceased Additional District Magistrate, Kannur, Naveen Babu.

Babu’s suspected death by suicide on the eve of his transfer to Pathanamthitta following allegedly disparaging public remarks against him by CPI(M) leader and former District Panchayat President, Kannur, P.P. Divya, had triggered a political storm.

Babu’s death caused a public outcry and wrongfooted the ruling party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the run-up to the crucial by-elections in Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad Lok Sabha segment in November.

Mr Govindan said the police and revenue department were investigating Ms. Divya and others concerning the unnatural death. The CPI(M) and government were sworn to bring those responsible to justice.

When asked whether the CPI(M) would initiate any disciplinary action against Ms. Divya, Mr. Govindan said: “It’s an organisational issue concerning the CPI(M). The party had removed Ms Divya as District Panchayat president since her continuation in office was a public issue”.

Mr. Govindan denied reports that parties in Kannur and Pathanamthitta were at odds over Babu’s death. He said CPI(M) district secretary, Kannur, M.V. Jayarajan, had accompanied Babu’s body to his home in Pathanamthitta. The CPI(M) district secretary, Pathanamthitta, K.P. Udayabhanu, had expressed solidarity with Babu’s family at the outset.

Ms. Divya also faced criticism from within the ruling party, the opposition Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Binoy Viswam said those in elected office should moderate their words and deeds.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Ms. Divya had no business turning up at the official send-off for Babu and “belittling” the officer in front of his colleagues by “baselessly” raising demeaning and personally hurtful accusations of corruption.

BJP State President K Surendran accused Ms Divya of being highhanded and abusive of power. Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan said he would call on the bereaved family and said Raj Bhavan was monitoring the progress of the police and departmental investigations.

Congress and BJP have made a political issue of Babu’s death. Leaders of both parties called on the bereft family at their residence in Pathanamthitta. The circumstances that led to Babu’s death were a central talking point for the Congress and BJP in the by-polls.