CPI(M) State secretariat slams Cong., BJP for using judicial forums for political propaganda

November 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat said the Lok Ayukta verdict “absolving” the government of wrongdoing in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) misuse accusation had dealt a mortal blow to the “concerted and no-holds-barred efforts” of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to disparage the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The CPI(M) said the parties misused judicial forums and media platforms to create a continuous news cycle to portray the government in a poor light. It said the Opposition’s lies and malicious propaganda created a transient political sensation but disappeared like morning mist under harsh legal scrutiny.

For one, a Congress worker had filed the disputed petition accusing the previous LDF government of misusing the CMDRF to illegally gratify the families of late political allies and a personal aide of a ruling front leader.

‘No evidence’

The Lok Ayukta ruled it had no competency to investigate the legitimate Cabinet decision. It found no evidence of maladministration or nepotism, as alleged by the petitioner.

The CPI(M) said the petition was a small component of a larger Congress-BJP plot to denigrate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government.

The Congress and BJP also sought to undermine the credibility of the CMDRF to dissuade the public from making contributions. He said such tactics have always fallen flat and have scarce effect on the government.