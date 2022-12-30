CPI(M) State secretariat silent on E.P. Jayarajan issue

December 30, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM(M)], which met here on Friday, seemed resolutely silent on whether or not it had weighed the “nepotism charges” levelled against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E. P. Jayarajan by his party colleague from Kannur P. Jayarajan.

Speculation had been rife in the media for the past several days that Mr. P. Jayarajan had accused Mr. E. P. Jayarajan of giving political cover and patronage to a hilltop Ayurveda resort co-owned by his relatives in Kannur.

The CPI(M) has since termed the “insinuation” a figment of “feverish” media imagination. However, the party’s reticence to comment on the touchy topic sparked more conjectures.

Media speculations

Some sections of the media claimed that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan had denied the charges at the CPI(M) secretariat meeting and claimed he had no stakes in the resort. He reportedly pointed out that his relatives were independent entities.

Media reports also claimed Mr. E. P. Jayarajan “told” the meeting that the project had taken off when the United Democratic Front (UDF) was in power in 2014. So there was no conflict of interest in getting licences and environmental clearances.

Some insiders supposedly privy to inner-party functioning theorised that the CPI(M) was organisationally bound to institute a party commission to investigate serious charges against any member, given the so-called “rectification document” issued by the party State committee recently.

It also remained unclear whether Mr. P. Jayarajan had submitted a written complaint to the party, supposedly a pre-requisite for an organisational inquiry.

Party directive

Last week, the CPI(M) urged the party rank and file to report misconduct, substance abuse, nepotism and corruption on appropriate committees. It insisted that the CPI(M)‘s central tenets were self-criticism and collective course correction.

CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan said the communique underscored the party’s revolutionary character and constant endeavour to break the self-defeating inertia of the status quo. However, Mr. Govindan denied the communique targeted any particular leader. The directive was general and cautionary in nature.

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party said the “latest discord” in the CPI(M) was emblematic of the “infighting in the party for the spoils of power”. They demanded a central investigation into the accusations against Mr. E.P. Jayarajan.