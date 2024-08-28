GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) State secretariat ratifies action against P.K. Sasi

A CPI(M) district committee meet had decided to take disciplinary action against Sasi following detection of serious financial misappropriation on his part

Published - August 28, 2024 08:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat has ratified the party district committee’s punitive actions against Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) chairperson and former MLA P.K. Sasi.

Party district secretariat meeting held here on Wednesday took note of the upper body’s consent.

The CPI(M) district committee meeting held over a week ago had decided to take disciplinary action against Mr. Sasi following the detection of serious financial misappropriation on his part.

Mr. Sasi is likely to lose all positions, including his district committee membership and KTDC chairpersonship. Although he was rumoured to have been preparing to quit KTDC chairpersonship, he was advised to wait until the party State secretariat’s decision.

An inquiry conducted by the party against Mr. Sasi found that he had been involved in activities unbecoming of a Communist leader. He was found guilty of financial misappropriation and nepotism.

Mr. Sasi had reportedly raised funds in the name of Universal College of Arts and Sciences, Mannarkkad, without the knowledge of the party. He had also reportedly siphoned off the fund raised for the party area committee office construction.

CPI(M) Mannarkkad area committee was disbanded as the investigation found that the area committee had supported Mr. Sasi in his misconduct.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.