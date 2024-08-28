CPI(M) State secretariat ratifies action against P.K. Sasi

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat has ratified the party district committee’s punitive actions against Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) chairperson and former MLA P.K. Sasi.

Party district secretariat meeting held here on Wednesday took note of the upper body’s consent.

The CPI(M) district committee meeting held over a week ago had decided to take disciplinary action against Mr. Sasi following the detection of serious financial misappropriation on his part.

Mr. Sasi is likely to lose all positions, including his district committee membership and KTDC chairpersonship. Although he was rumoured to have been preparing to quit KTDC chairpersonship, he was advised to wait until the party State secretariat’s decision.

An inquiry conducted by the party against Mr. Sasi found that he had been involved in activities unbecoming of a Communist leader. He was found guilty of financial misappropriation and nepotism.

Mr. Sasi had reportedly raised funds in the name of Universal College of Arts and Sciences, Mannarkkad, without the knowledge of the party. He had also reportedly siphoned off the fund raised for the party area committee office construction.

CPI(M) Mannarkkad area committee was disbanded as the investigation found that the area committee had supported Mr. Sasi in his misconduct.