CPI(M) state secretariat protests attack on MPs in Tripura

March 11, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The CPI(M) State secretariat has expressed strong protest over the attack on Opposition MPs during a visit to the troubled areas in Tripura in the wake of the Assembly elections.

A press note issued by the party said hundreds of Opposition party workers were injured in a series of attacks and Opposition leaders and their houses targeted by assailants while the police remained spectators.

Pointing out that the MPs including Elamaram Kareem and A.A. Rahim and their vehicles were attacked during the visit to the disturbed areas, the press note said the incident reflected the breakdown of the law and order situation in the State. It called for Statewide protests against the Sangh Parivar agenda to prevent Opposition parties from functioning in the country.