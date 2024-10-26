CPI(M) State Secretariat meeting prioritises strategies for bypolls

Amid heated controversies and intense campaigning for the byelections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat meeting has commenced in Thrissur. Most leaders of the party are participating in this crucial gathering. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also expected to attend.

The meeting, which prioritised strategies for the byelections, is also discussing the situation concerning former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya over the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

It is reported that discussions were centred on actions the party needs to take against her, especially in light of findings from the Revenue department that cannot be ignored. Growing public discontent and criticism against Ms. Divya have put the party under pressure.

However, the party reportedly took a decision not to take immediate action against her. The party is waiting for the court verdict on Ms. Divya’s anticipatory bail petition.

Party State secretary M.V. Govindan has reminded party members to exercise caution in their language. While responding to the controversy over recent comments made by N.N. Krishnadas during a public event in Palakkad, he said good language had to be used for good criticism. He stated that any decision regarding Ms. Divya would ultimately come from the party structure in Kannur.

Anyway, the bribery controversy stemming from the Nationalist Congress Party was not discussed at the meeting.