GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) State Secretariat meeting prioritises strategies for bypolls

Meeting also discusses situation concerning former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya

Published - October 26, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Amid heated controversies and intense campaigning for the byelections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat meeting has commenced in Thrissur. Most leaders of the party are participating in this crucial gathering. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also expected to attend.

The meeting, which prioritised strategies for the byelections, is also discussing the situation concerning former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya over the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

It is reported that discussions were centred on actions the party needs to take against her, especially in light of findings from the Revenue department that cannot be ignored. Growing public discontent and criticism against Ms. Divya have put the party under pressure.

However, the party reportedly took a decision not to take immediate action against her. The party is waiting for the court verdict on Ms. Divya’s anticipatory bail petition.

Party State secretary M.V. Govindan has reminded party members to exercise caution in their language. While responding to the controversy over recent comments made by N.N. Krishnadas during a public event in Palakkad, he said good language had to be used for good criticism. He stated that any decision regarding Ms. Divya would ultimately come from the party structure in Kannur.

Anyway, the bribery controversy stemming from the Nationalist Congress Party was not discussed at the meeting.

Published - October 26, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.