CPI(M) State leadership conclave commences on an optimistic note

December 21, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Views IUML’s “secular position” in a positive light, lauds govt. resolution of Vizhinjam, ESZ issues

G Anand

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] commenced a two-day State leadership meeting with a palpable sense of optimism. The Left Democratic Front government appeared inching towards detente with the Church in the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) issue.

Thamarassery Bishop Remigose Inchananiyil signalled a positive note by stating that an anti-government agitation on the ESZ issue seemed superfluous. He said the government had taken convincing steps to rectify the anomalies in the satellite survey conducted to enumerate human habitations and artificial structures in the Supreme Court-proposed one-km buffer zone around protected forests.

The CPI(M) also appeares subtly smug that it has taken the wind out of the sails of the Congress by stymieing the Opposition’s move to capitalise on the ESZ issue. Earlier, it resolved the fishermen’s agitation against the Vizhinjam port without losing much political ground to the Opposition.

The CPI(M) seems to keep the likelihood of the party finding common political ground with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beguilingly on the boil to keep the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in disarray.

It seems the CPI(M) wants to appear as if it is tiptoeing towards the goal of consolidating minority votes with the IUML’s “implicit” support for the LDF to disadvantage the BJP and the Congress at a stroke in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the CPI(M) has highlighted the IUML’s support for the Bill divesting the Governor’s powers as Chancellor of State universities and completion of the Vizhinjam port in a positive light to keep the Congress guessing.

The CPI(M) is walking a tightrope in the LDF on the League question. It has ruled out an “overnight” political alliance to allay the reservations of allies, chiefly the CPI, about accommodating the IUML in the LDF.

The CPI(M) views the IUML’s disavowal of Abdul Wahab MP’s allegedly pro-BJP statement in the Rajya Sabha as heartening.

The CPI(M) says its support for the IUML is issue-based. The IUML’s opposition to the Sangh Parivar agenda counts, not political expediency.

Crossword+

