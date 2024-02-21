CPI(M) State committee tentatively shortlists candidates for the LS elections

February 21, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) ‘s [CPI(M)] State committee on Wednesday tentatively shortlisted candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections in the State.

The CPI(M) is contesting 15 parliamentary seats, and the party’s provisional choices indicate a marked preference for high-profile and battle-scarred political heavyweights.

It also appeared pointedly disinclined to risk experimenting with new faces in battleground ground constituencies if the names of probable contestants bandied about on the political grapevine were anything to go by.

Notably, the likely candidates include three sitting CPI(M) legislators, one Minister, one Politburo member, four central committee members and three district secretaries.

The names topping the list of conceivable candidates are that of Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan (Alathur), K.K. Shailaja (Vadakara) and M. Mukesh (Kollam), both MLAs, T.M. Thomas Isaac (Pathanamthitta), A. Vijayaraghavan (Palakkad), M.V. Jayarajan (Kannur), Elamaram Kareem (Kozhikode), C. Raveendranath (Chalakudy) and Joyce George (Idukki).

Given his long innings in North Kerala politics, the CPI(M) considered fielding M.V. Balakrishnan from Kasaragod.

The party has reportedly tasked A.M. Arif, incumbent MP, to rerun the electoral gauntlet in the Alappuzha parliamentary constituency.

The CPI(M) newcomers to high-profile electoral battles are DYFI State president V. Waseef, DYFI State president (Malappuram) and his party compatriot, K.J. Shine (Ernakulam).

Mr. Waseef appears to be an exploratory candidate in the IUML’s stronghold, while the CPI(M) perceives Ms. Shine has a fighting chance to best Congress in its traditional steadfast in Ernakulam.

The CPI(M) reportedly seeks to field IUML dissident K.S. Hamsa in the IUML’s heartland in Ponnani.

It ostensibly calculates the impending battles in Malappuram and Ponnani might offer the LDF a good litmus test of its arguably improved standing among the Muslim community.

An LDF insider said the party perhaps gauged that the BJP’s possible last-minute tactical voting to hobble the INDIA Bloc’s winning chances in the IUML strongholds might advantage the CPI(M), at least in terms of an enhanced vote share.

The CPI(M) also hoped to exploit “voter fatigue” with incumbent UDF MPs by fielding veterans offering a “transformative agenda”.

The CPI(M) State secretariat would send the pro-term list received from its various district committees to its Politburo for approval before declaring it openly.

