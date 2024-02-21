GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) State committee tentatively shortlists candidates for the LS elections

It displays a marked preference for veterans and a disinclination to experiment with novices in battleground constituencies

February 21, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) ‘s [CPI(M)] State committee on Wednesday tentatively shortlisted candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections in the State.

The CPI(M) is contesting 15 parliamentary seats, and the party’s provisional choices indicate a marked preference for high-profile and battle-scarred political heavyweights.

It also appeared pointedly disinclined to risk experimenting with new faces in battleground ground constituencies if the names of probable contestants bandied about on the political grapevine were anything to go by.

Notably, the likely candidates include three sitting CPI(M) legislators, one Minister, one Politburo member, four central committee members and three district secretaries.

The names topping the list of conceivable candidates are that of Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan (Alathur), K.K. Shailaja (Vadakara) and M. Mukesh (Kollam), both MLAs, T.M. Thomas Isaac (Pathanamthitta), A. Vijayaraghavan (Palakkad), M.V. Jayarajan (Kannur), Elamaram Kareem (Kozhikode), C. Raveendranath (Chalakudy) and Joyce George (Idukki).

Given his long innings in North Kerala politics, the CPI(M) considered fielding M.V. Balakrishnan from Kasaragod.

The party has reportedly tasked A.M. Arif, incumbent MP, to rerun the electoral gauntlet in the Alappuzha parliamentary constituency.

The CPI(M) newcomers to high-profile electoral battles are DYFI State president V. Waseef, DYFI State president (Malappuram) and his party compatriot, K.J. Shine (Ernakulam).

Mr. Waseef appears to be an exploratory candidate in the IUML’s stronghold, while the CPI(M) perceives Ms. Shine has a fighting chance to best Congress in its traditional steadfast in Ernakulam.

The CPI(M) reportedly seeks to field IUML dissident K.S. Hamsa in the IUML’s heartland in Ponnani.

It ostensibly calculates the impending battles in Malappuram and Ponnani might offer the LDF a good litmus test of its arguably improved standing among the Muslim community.

An LDF insider said the party perhaps gauged that the BJP’s possible last-minute tactical voting to hobble the INDIA Bloc’s winning chances in the IUML strongholds might advantage the CPI(M), at least in terms of an enhanced vote share.

The CPI(M) also hoped to exploit “voter fatigue” with incumbent UDF MPs by fielding veterans offering a “transformative agenda”.

The CPI(M) State secretariat would send the pro-term list received from its various district committees to its Politburo for approval before declaring it openly.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.