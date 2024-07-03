CPI(M) State committee meeting on July 21, 22 to discuss course correction

At a meeting of the CPI(M) party functionaries from Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts here on Wednesday, polit bureau member Prakash Karat reported the party central committee’s deliberations on the CPI(M)’s performance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Karat is said to have spoken about the party’s show in West Bengal, Tripura, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu where it faced the election as part of the INDIA grouping.

A course correction would now be discussed at the State committee meeting slated to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on July 21 and 22. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Mr. Karat are expected to attend the meeting.

A source said that what was spoken about Kerala was largely a reiteration of the State committee’s assessment of the party’s electoral show. Religious minorities turned their back on the party as they considered the Congress a more able player to take on the BJP at the national level.

The State’s inability to make timely payment of social security pensions, sparse availability of essential commodities at Supplyco stores, and the people’s general disenchantment with the government were all said to have been cited as reasons for the party’s debacle in the elections.

The disenchantment could be seen in the rise in NOTA votes in constituencies such as Attingal where the party candidate lost by 684 votes while NOTA secured 9,791 votes. The party, it was reportedly said, lost the support of social groups which had traditionally supported it.

