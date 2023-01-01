CPI(M) starts house visits across State to improve party’s connect with people

January 01, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With an eye on the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Sunday began house visits across the State to enhance the party’s connect with the common people and gauge the public’s perception of the Left Democratic Front government’s performance.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau members, Ministers, MLAs and local leaders would visit houses across the State over the next three weeks. The party has, in the past, too viewed such periodic household-level knock-on-doors campaigns as an effective strategy to keep it in good stead in periods when it has faced crucial challenges. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan kicked off the campaign from the Hidayathul Islam Arabic College at Puthanpally, near the coastal area of the capital city, on Sunday.

The pamphlet for the campaign focusses, among other key issues, on the need to protect religious freedom in an effort to reassure minority communities. It also criticises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government over various issues, including the attempted implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The party also seeks to highlight the Centre’s antagonistic attitude towards Kerala and the attempts to squeeze the State financially.

The house visits are also aimed at making the public aware of the LDF government’s developmental and welfare measures and attempts being made from various quarters to stymie these. The visits come at a time when the party and the State government have been battling various controversies, from the allegations of nepotism against LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan to the protests over the buffer zone issue.

It also draws strength from settling some contentious issues, including the long drawn-out protests of fisher folk led by the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese of the Catholic Church (Latin rite) against the Vizhinjam port. The party also views positively Saji Cherian’s return to ministership, less than six months after he resigned over an alleged anti-Constitutional speech after the Kerala High Court dismissed pleas that sought to disqualify him as MLA.

The party leaders at the ground level would also seek the opinions of the public on various issues and explore the scope for improvement for the State government in the run-up to the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.