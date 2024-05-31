CPI(M) slams media for propagating falsehoods to target CM and family

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan pointedly accused a mainstream Malayalam newspaper of conspiring with the Congress and BJP leaderships to defame Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by “damagingly and erroneously” equating an international firm with offices in Europe and the West Asia, Exalogic Consulting Company, with his daughter, T Veena’s, now-dormant one-person-business, Exalogic Solutions.

He said BJP leader Shaun George, as if on a cue, regurgitated the newspaper’s “falsehood” and moved the High Court to bring the international firm under the ambit of the controversial SFIO inquiry, itself a politically motivated sham, against Ms. Veena.

Mr Govindan said Congress leaders promptly echoed the newspaper’s “lie”.

He said spiteful efforts to defame Mr. Vijayan had fallen flat repeatedly. For one, the Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan became the butt of jokes and scurried for cover from public scorn after a court slammed him for making baseless corruption allegations against Mr. Vijayan.

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain the CBI’s repeated efforts to retry Mr. Vijayan on SNC Lavalin-related corruption charges owing to the agency’s failure to adduce any new damning evidence.

In contrast, Mr Govindan said, the mainstream media blotted out the arrest of an aide of Congress leader Sashi Tharoor for gold smuggling at New Delhi airport.

Liquor policy

Mr. Govindan said successive governments had amended liquor policy annually, and the LDF administration would do the same.

He said the Opposition had lied that the government sought sizeable backhanders from bar owners for a “permissive liquor” policy.

Mr. Govindan refused to predict whether the government would extend bar timings or lift the ban on the sale of liquor on the first of every month.

He said the CPI(M) had not discussed Rajya Sabha seat sharing between LDF allies.

Allegation against Modi

Mr. Govindan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had figuratively “assassinated” Mahatma Gandhi by attributing the latter’s public stature to a hugely successful Hollywood movie.

He said Mr. Modi brazenly switched to communally polarising anti-Muslim rhetoric by harping on divisive dog whistle issues like minorities “usurping” reservations and stealing the country’s resources from Hindus.

Mr. Govindan said fear of defeat had unhinged Mr Modi. However, voters, plagued by unemployment, inflation, cost of living crisis and poverty, had not fallen for Mr. Modi’s divisive tactics.

CPI(M) role in INDIA Bloc

Mr. Govindan said it was too early to tell if the CPI(M) would join the Union Cabinet if the INDIA Bloc came to power at the Centre. “CPI(M)‘s candidates are well equipped to handle any responsibility, be it Finance, Home, Agriculture or Home portfolio at the Centre,” he added.