ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) slams Israel for Gaza hospital attack

October 18, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) says Israel and other stakeholders should abide by the UN resolution calling for a two-nation solution to the conflict

The Hindu Bureau

The State secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has blamed Israel for the deadly explosion that ripped through a hospital in Gaza.

The CPI(M) said an Israeli airstrike was responsible for indiscriminately killing hundreds of patients and families, including children, who had sought refuge in the infirmary.

It said the genocidal attack had convulsed the region and severely eroded the prospect of a peace settlement to the current conflict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) alleged Israel had given the go-by to international covenants that govern the conduct of war by targeting innocents.

The CPI(M) said Israel had visited a humanitarian crisis in Gaza by denying the densely populated narrow strip of land on the Sinai Peninsula access to power, clean water, food and medicine.

The CPI(M) termed Hamas’s attack on Israel legitimate retaliation to Israel’s relentless attacks on the people of Gaza. It termed Israel’s actions expansionist and imperialistic.

The CPI(M) asked the global community to ensure the emancipation of the people of Palestine and honour their right to nationhood. Israel and other stakeholders should abide by the United Nations (UN) resolution calling for a two-nation solution to the conflict.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US