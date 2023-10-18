HamberMenu
CPI(M) slams Israel for Gaza hospital attack

CPI(M) says Israel and other stakeholders should abide by the UN resolution calling for a two-nation solution to the conflict

October 18, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has blamed Israel for the deadly explosion that ripped through a hospital in Gaza.

The CPI(M) said an Israeli airstrike was responsible for indiscriminately killing hundreds of patients and families, including children, who had sought refuge in the infirmary.

It said the genocidal attack had convulsed the region and severely eroded the prospect of a peace settlement to the current conflict.

The CPI(M) alleged Israel had given the go-by to international covenants that govern the conduct of war by targeting innocents.

The CPI(M) said Israel had visited a humanitarian crisis in Gaza by denying the densely populated narrow strip of land on the Sinai Peninsula access to power, clean water, food and medicine.

The CPI(M) termed Hamas’s attack on Israel legitimate retaliation to Israel’s relentless attacks on the people of Gaza. It termed Israel’s actions expansionist and imperialistic.

The CPI(M) asked the global community to ensure the emancipation of the people of Palestine and honour their right to nationhood. Israel and other stakeholders should abide by the United Nations (UN) resolution calling for a two-nation solution to the conflict.

