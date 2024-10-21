ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) slams expelled leader for demanding action against Mohanan

Published - October 21, 2024 05:10 am IST - Kochi

Mr. Chandran had the other day demanded the ouster of party district secretary C. N. Mohanan for allegedly failing to protect the interests of commoners.

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has criticised V.P. Chandran, a former area committee member of the party, for demanding action against party district secretary C.N. Mohanan. The CPI(M) maintained that Mr. Chandran was expelled for anti-party activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandran had the other day demanded the ouster of Mr. Mohanan “for failing to protect the interests of commoners.”

Challenging his stance, A.G. Udayakumar, Thrikkakara area secretary of the party, said Mr. Chandran was expelled from the party for “engaging in corruption and protecting the corrupt”. The party, he said, had taken disciplinary action against Mr. Chandran for financial irregularities while being an office-bearer of the organisation of headload workers. “Mr. Chandran still owed the organisation ₹1 lakh,” according to the statement.

A financial fraud of ₹10 lakh was identified in a local cooperative bank when a close associate of Mr. Chandran was heading the institution, Mr Udayakumar alleged. He further accused Mr. Chandran of assaulting several party leaders who challenged corruption on many occasions. Mr. Chandran was now waxing eloquent about workers and their rights after leading anti-party activities in a sustained manner, Mr. Udayakumar alleged in the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US