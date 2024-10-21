CPI(M) slams expelled leader for demanding action against Mohanan

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has criticised V.P. Chandran, a former area committee member of the party, for demanding action against party district secretary C.N. Mohanan. The CPI(M) maintained that Mr. Chandran was expelled for anti-party activities.

Mr. Chandran had the other day demanded the ouster of Mr. Mohanan “for failing to protect the interests of commoners.”

Challenging his stance, A.G. Udayakumar, Thrikkakara area secretary of the party, said Mr. Chandran was expelled from the party for “engaging in corruption and protecting the corrupt”. The party, he said, had taken disciplinary action against Mr. Chandran for financial irregularities while being an office-bearer of the organisation of headload workers. “Mr. Chandran still owed the organisation ₹1 lakh,” according to the statement.

A financial fraud of ₹10 lakh was identified in a local cooperative bank when a close associate of Mr. Chandran was heading the institution, Mr Udayakumar alleged. He further accused Mr. Chandran of assaulting several party leaders who challenged corruption on many occasions. Mr. Chandran was now waxing eloquent about workers and their rights after leading anti-party activities in a sustained manner, Mr. Udayakumar alleged in the statement.