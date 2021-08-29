CPI(M) slams Congress for remarks against CM

Satheesan says his party did not share Kodikunnil’s view

CPI(M) State secretariat has accused the Congress of singling out Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for character assassination.

Congress working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP’s, comment that Mr. Vijayan should have married off his daughter to a Scheduled Saste or Scheduled Tribe person to prove his pro-Dalit credentials had provoked a sharp reaction from the CPI(M).

The CPI(M) asked whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership endorsed Mr. Suresh’s retrograde view on gender and caste.

Commentators across the political spectrum had slammed Mr. Suresh for the remark. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and K. Muraleedharan, MP, had rejected the statement. Mr. Satheesan said the Congress did not share Mr. Suresh’s view.

CPI(M) has asked people to protest the Congress party’s slander campaign against Mr. Vijayan. Congress leaders had attempted to link Mr. Vijayan, his family, and his office to the UAE consulate linked gold smuggling case. Off late, they had accused him of avoiding the media to fend off questions. Mr. Vijayan had said the Assembly session and Onam had delayed his interaction with the press.

The CPI(M) said the spat in the KPCC over the nomination of DCC presidents had exposed the "rot" in the party. The secretariat said the recriminatory campaign of the Congress had failed in the 2021 Assembly elections. The strategy was bound to fail again, the CPI(M) said.