CPI(M) sitting MLAs likely to retain seats

The party had won eight of the total 14 constituencies in 2016

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) is likely to retain a majority of its sitting MLAs in the district as candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, party sources confirmed to The Hindu.

The party had a rich haul from the district in the assembly elections of 2016, winning eight of the total 14 constituencies. Two more constituencies were won by the CPI, taking the Left Democratic Front's tally in the district to 10.

Except B.Satyan in Attingal, who had two successive terms as MLA, and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, whose previous tenure was was back in 1996, all of the CPI(M)’s MLAs in the district are first-timers. The CPI(M) district committee met on Wednesday for preliminary discussions on the candidates.

“As per the preliminary discussions, the sitting MLAs who have completed their first term are likely to contest. All of them have performed well in the first term. A final decision will be taken next week,” said CPI(M) leader V.Sivankutty told The Hindu.

The mandalam committees are meeting on March 9 for discussions on the candidates. The district committee is expected to take a decision the next day, after vetting by the State Committee.

The current sitting MLAs of the CPI(M) are V.Joy in Varkala, D.K.Murali in Vamanapuram, V.K.Prasanth in Vattiyurkavu, C.K.Hareendran in Parassala, K.Ansalan in Neyyatinkara, I.B.Satheesh in Kattakada, B.Sathyan in Attingal and Kadakampally Surendran in Kazhakuttam. Mr.Prasanth who had wrested the seat from UDF by a huge margin in the 2019 byelection is likely to get a seat.

Among the names being considered in Attingal, in case Mr.Sathyan is not contesting, are that of CPI(M) area committee member O.S.Ambika and SFI State president V.A.Vineesh. The party is also reportedly considering former Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat president V.K.Madhu for the Aruvikkara seat, which could set up a tight competition in the constituency currently held by Congress leader K.S.Sabarinathan. Mr.Madhu confirmed that his name had come up in the discussions.

In Nemom, the only constituency held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State, one of the names under consideration is that of Mr.Sivankutty, who had won from here in 2011, but lost to O.Rajagopal by 8,671 votes in 2016.