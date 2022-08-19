CPI(M) should stop belittling Governor: Union Minister

‘CM should intervene in Vizhinjam fishermen issue’

Special Correspondent
August 19, 2022 21:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) should stop its continuous denigration of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, has said.

It was not right to belittle the Governor and to constantly hunt him just because he had taken a firm and uncompromising stand against corruption and nepotism, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor was only fulfilling the responsibility that falls on him by the very virtue of the post he occupied, he added.

Mr. Muraleedharan also said the Chief Minister should intervene to amicably resolve the issues of fishermen who were striking at Vizhinjam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Serious efforts should be made to settle the issues raised by the fisher folk amicably. He added that he had no information whether elements outside were trying to intervene in the Vizhinjam issue.

Mr. Muraleedharan also mocked that invoking KAPA against the Congress activists who protested against the Chief Minister while on a flight from Kannur to the capital, should be seen as a “family affair” of both Congress and CPI (M).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app