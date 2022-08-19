CPI(M) should stop belittling Governor: Union Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) should stop its continuous denigration of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, has said.

It was not right to belittle the Governor and to constantly hunt him just because he had taken a firm and uncompromising stand against corruption and nepotism, the Minister said.

The Governor was only fulfilling the responsibility that falls on him by the very virtue of the post he occupied, he added.

Mr. Muraleedharan also said the Chief Minister should intervene to amicably resolve the issues of fishermen who were striking at Vizhinjam.

Serious efforts should be made to settle the issues raised by the fisher folk amicably. He added that he had no information whether elements outside were trying to intervene in the Vizhinjam issue.

Mr. Muraleedharan also mocked that invoking KAPA against the Congress activists who protested against the Chief Minister while on a flight from Kannur to the capital, should be seen as a “family affair” of both Congress and CPI (M).