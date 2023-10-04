CPI(M) should introspect on headscarf issue, says Kunhalikutty

October 04, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Wednesday that the CPI(M) should examine the situation that led to its State council member K. Anil Kumar to speak against headscarves of Muslim girls in Malappuram.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan had rejected the remarks of Mr. Anil Kumar saying that it was not the party’s.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said here that it was not a matter that could be ended by a correction. “The CPI(M) should seriously introspect. It should never have happened from a party that is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim League leader M.K. Muneer said here that the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar shared the same views towards the Muslim community. He said the CPI(M) should make clear what action it would take in the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.