ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) should explain the need for bombs during election: Javadekar 

April 09, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and Kerala Prabhari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prakash Javadekar has said that Kerala is becoming a land of ‘CPI(M) extremists’, and that the Congress is supporting them by seeking the help of the SDPI.

Addressing the media at Vadakara on Tuesday, he alleged that the CPI(M) was a ‘bomb factory’ and questioned the need for bombs at the time of election. He demanded that the Election Commission take action in this regard.

“The Congress and the CPI(M) have lost people’s trust. It will reflect in the election,” Mr. Javadekar said, adding that the condition of the two parties in Kerala will soon be the same as in West Bengal. “Everyone wants Modi to come to power for a third time. The BJP will get more seats in Kerala too,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US