CPI(M) shielding police officer, alleges Satheesan

March 30, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the CPI(M) district leadership of shielding the Thripunithura Circle Inspector of Police, who, according to Mr. Satheesan, is facing allegations of assaulting people.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Satheesan said the officer and a few others were responsible for assaulting a bike rider at Thripunithura, who died the other day. He alleged that the Thripunithura police station had become a custodial torture centre, and that the Circle Inspector was notorious for assaulting both petitioners and defendants in cases. He was recently accused of brutally assaulting an 18-year-old boy. The boy suffered spinal injuries. Mr. Satheesan said despite raising the issue in the Assembly and filing a complaint against the officer, no action was taken as he enjoyed the patronage of the CPI(M) district leadership.

He alleged that the Chief Minister and other Ministers were protecting the erring contractor of the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

The UDF has started groundwork for the 2024 Parliament elections. A bypoll was unlikely in Wayanad following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament, he said.

