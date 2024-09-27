CPI(M) severs ties with P.V. Anvar after disaffected MLA’s self-proclaimed exit from parliamentary party in Kerala Assembly

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has severed its links with mutinous Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvar.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Friday (September 27, 2024), CPI(M) Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan urged party workers and Left fellow travellers to “expose and resist” Mr. Anvar’s “vilification campaign” against the party and the Kerala government.

Mr. Govindan said Mr. Anvar’s self-proclaimed exit from the CPI(M) parliamentary party and his repeated tirades against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his office and his family had prompted the announcement.

Mr. Govindan accused Mr. Anvar of being the cat’s paw of anti-Left forces hell-bent on sowing confusion among party workers, Left supporters, and the general public during CPI(M)‘s crucial local and branch conferences in Kerala. The CPI(M) could not allow such “right-wing-orchestrated” subterfuge to affect organisational matters.

Mr. Govindan dismissed Mr. Anvar’s claim that Mr. Vijayan had enslaved the party’s rank and file and that no one dared criticise the Chief Minister or his office.

He said Mr. Anvar was an outlier in the Left politics. “He came from a Congress background. Mr. Anvar should realise that the CPI(M) thrives on criticism and self-criticism. Its decisions are collective and consultative, not leader-centric,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan and the State and the central leadership repeatedly faced criticism in party committees and the ongoing local and branch conferences, Mr. Govindan said.

Mr. Govindan said Mr. Anvar’s claim that he would sit as a non-aligned entity in the Assembly was “a sham.”

He said Mr. Anvar had opened the door for potential accommodation in the Congress by expressing his fidelity to the Nehru family. He has made amends for his statements against Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Anvar has met the criteria laid out by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran for the former’s entry into the Congress fold.

Mr. Govindan said Mr. Anvar had relapsed into “Congress bourgeoise party ways” by parroting the Opposition’s unfounded accusations against the CPI(M) and Mr. Vijayan.

He said the government had accommodated Mr. Anvar’s demand for a high-level probe into the accusations of corruption, criminality, nepotism, Thrissur Pooram disruption, and alleged secret parleys with the RSS leadership the MLA had raised against the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

Mr. Vijayan had promised action if any evidence of wrongdoing surfaced. “Still, Mr. Anvar, motivated by anti-Left forces, embarked on a crusade to defame the government to derail the chances of the LDF winning a third consecutive term in the 2026 Assembly polls,” said Mr. Govindan.

Mr. Govindan said the CPI(M) was examining the accusations Mr. Anvar raised against Chief Minister political secretary P. Sasi. He denied that they included any charge of sexual misconduct.