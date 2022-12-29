CPI(M) set to lead Pala municipality for the first time

December 29, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Come 2023, several three-tier administrative bodies in Central Travancore are set to witness changes at the helm as part of the power-sharing agreements struck within the respective ruling fronts.

The most significant of these changes is slated to take place at the Pala municipality -- a region long regarded as the hub of anti-Left politics -- as the CPI(M) is on the cusp of creating history by taking over its chairman’s post for the first time. The move is in line with a power-sharing agreement within the Left Democratic Front, which stipulates the CPI(M) to hold the municipal chairman’s post for a year in between the first and last couple of years of the current term.

Though KC(M)‘s chairman Anto Jose Padijarekkara has already tendered his resignation as the municipal chairman, the CPI(M) is yet to announce its candidate for taking over the post. ``Binu Pulikkakandam, the lone councillor who won on the CPI(M) party symbol, leads the race, but the final decision will also depend on consultations between the party leadership and KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani,’’ says a KC(M) leader.

In the 26-member municipal council, the KC(M) has ten members and the CPI(M) has six members. The lone remaining member in the LDF belonged to the CPI.

Ever since its `improbable’ win of the Pala Assembly segment in 2019 through Mani C. Kappan, the LDF has always remained aspirational of the Pala region and kept up the momentum here through systematic work at the grassroots. Though Mr. Kappan later left the alliance and once again won the seat as a United Democratic Front candidate, the Left coalition consolidated its position in the region by adding the KC(M) to its fold -- a move that helped it win a few local bodies including the Pala municipality and a few other Assembly seats in the region.

The exchange of top posts between the KC(M) and the CPI(M) will also take place in the Kottayam district panchayat where CPI(M) member K.V. Bindu of Kumarakom is slated to replace Nirmala Jimmy as president. Shubhesh Sudhakaran, CPI member who represents the Erumely division, will be nominated as new vice president.

In the 22-member district panchayat, the LDF has 14 seats with the CPI(M) and the KC(M) holding six and five seats respectively. The CPI has three seats.

Meanwhile, the discussions regarding power sharing have gathered momentum within the United Democratic Front too as the Changanassery municipality is slated to witness an exchange of top posts between its allies.

