CPI(M) senses political opportunity in IUML, RSP support for Bill seeking to remove Governor as Chancellor

December 09, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said the Congress has found itself isolated in the United Democratic Front (UDF).

At a press conference here, Mr. Govindan signalled a nascent political opportunity for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the perceived friction within the UDF regarding the Congress’s ingrained opposition to the Bill proposing to remove the Governor as Chancellor of State universities.

Mr. Govindan said the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), both UDF constituents, strikingly found common political ground with the LDF’s resistance to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s trespasses on the jurisdictional autonomy of State universities and Raj Bhavan’s brazen attempts to saffronise the State’s higher education sector.

He said that fearing antagonism from the IUML and the RSP, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had no choice but to grudgingly forego his unwavering support for Mr. Khan and back the LDF-sponsored Bill.

Mr. Govindan said the internal contradictions in the UDF have begun to show, and it was only a matter of time before the coalition unravelled.

The LDF’s mustering of secular and democratic forces against the Chancellor has shaken traditional political equations in Kerala. More sections of society supported the government’s secular agenda, he said.

Mr. Govindan said the CPI(M) did not perceive the IUML as a communal party. “The IUML is a democratic party working for minorities. The IUML shared power with the LDF in 1967. The CPI(M) has criticised the IUML whenever it attempted to align itself with Islamist groups,” he said.

Mr. Govindan said secular parties resisting the Sangh Parivar agenda were not anathema to the CPI(M). It welcomed a “broad understanding” with anti-BJP forces at the State level. (The IUML also echoed such a proposition.)

He said emerging wellsprings of support for the secular cause would have far-reaching political ramifications for the State.

Mr. Govindan said the UDF was facing an existential crisis. UDF allies were concerned that Congress leaders often echoed Sangh Parivar’s positions.

He said, for one, Mr. Sudhakaran termed Nehru an RSS apologist. Mr. Satheesan asked the Governor not to sign Bills passed by the Assembly into law, mirroring the BJP’s demand.