CPI(M) sees international conspiracy at Kothi similar to Vizhinjam

November 30, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Agitators getting support from outside India, says party district secretary

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) Kozhikode district committee has alleged an international conspiracy to derail work on the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kothi in the city.

Addressing a local meeting on Wednesday to explain the party’s stand on the controversy related to the project, party district secretary P. Mohanan claimed that the agitation against the STP was similar to what was happening at Vizhinjam against the proposed international transshipment terminal.

“Intelligence agencies have found an international conspiracy behind the agitation. Indications are that these agitators are getting support and inspiration from outside India. There are banned extremist organisations, members of which too are part of it, it seems. Those who are organising the agitation at Vizhinjam and Kothi have similar interests,” he said.

The meeting was convened after local residents recently intensified their protests against the STP. The protests followed the Kerala High Court lifting its order to maintain status quo and the Corporation beginning the construction work at the site.

