  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

CPI(M) sees international conspiracy at Kothi similar to Vizhinjam

Agitators getting support from outside India, says party district secretary

November 30, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) Kozhikode district committee has alleged an international conspiracy to derail work on the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kothi in the city.

Addressing a local meeting on Wednesday to explain the party’s stand on the controversy related to the project, party district secretary P. Mohanan claimed that the agitation against the STP was similar to what was happening at Vizhinjam against the proposed international transshipment terminal.

“Intelligence agencies have found an international conspiracy behind the agitation. Indications are that these agitators are getting support and inspiration from outside India. There are banned extremist organisations, members of which too are part of it, it seems. Those who are organising the agitation at Vizhinjam and Kothi have similar interests,” he said.

The meeting was convened after local residents recently intensified their protests against the STP. The protests followed the Kerala High Court lifting its order to maintain status quo and the Corporation beginning the construction work at the site.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.