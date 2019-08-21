CPI(M) seeks better connect with people

The sedentary style of functioning of a section of leaders and camp-followers as well as the organisational infirmities that threaten to debilitate the Left are understood to have come up for discussions at the CPI(M) State committee here on Wednesday.

The organisational report presented by State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the committee set the ball rolling for a thorough discussion.

Sources privy to the discussions told The Hindu that the accent of the report was on the growing clout of the right wing forces at the national level and the alleged laxity in fortifying the organisation to effectively combat it at a time when the Left was facing serious challenges.

It was time to make the people aware that the Left pivoted on an alternative politics to extreme right wing agenda being pushed through at the national-level and this calls for a strong organisational foundation.

Leaders taken to task

A section of leaders as well as party activists do not seem to have risen up to the occasion and taken up the challenge in right earnest.

The sedentary and lackadaisical approach of such leaders and activists are understood to have drawn flak and it was felt that most of them are not paying due attention to organisational affairs. A surge in the number of leaders of this ilk is a matter of concern, it was felt.

The report is understood to have stressed the need for constant interactions with the public to convince them that the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front government are not opposed to the faithful or any particular faith.

Party leaders should conduct themselves in an affable manner to win public confidence and also maintain a live channel of communication with the people to convince them that the Left wielded the potential to brave the threats posed by the right wing forces, the sources said.

Performance evaluation of the government too is also one of the priorities of the committee that is in session after the setback the party and the front suffered in the recent Lok Sabha election, the sources said.