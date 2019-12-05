CPI(M) secretariat to decide on leadership issue

The CPI(M) State secretariat is likely to take a call on Friday on delegating the powers of State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who is indisposed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who reached here early on Thursday after his Japan tour, had consultations with Mr. Balakrishnan and Law Minister A.K. Balan at the AKG Centre in the morning amidst speculations that Mr. Balakrishnan who had gone on leave for treatment, would extend it and may be substituted by one of the senior leaders.

The party stoutly denied reports of Mr. Balakrishnan being substituted by another leader and clarified that he had not sought to extend his leave.

Various options

There were also reports that the party was considering various options, including leaders like M.V. Govindan, to head the party once Mr. Balakrishnan extended his leave on health grounds.

The available Polit Bureau is understood to have met in Delhi in the morning to take stock of the situation.

Since the party is gearing up to face local body elections early next year, the secretary has a pivotal role in coordinating the organisation and also the Left Democratic Front allies.

The national leadership may give its opinion on the issue to the State leadership and that would set the base for the decision. The leadership may explore the possibility of having an acting secretary who would give way once Mr. Balakrishnan takes over the routine chores, sources said.

The State committee is scheduled to meet on December 19 and 20. The secretariat too would be in session before the State committee meeting. A final decision may be made either on Friday or at the secretariat that precedes the State committee meeting.