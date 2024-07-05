ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) scrambles to defend a beleaguered SFI under attack for violence on campuses

Published - July 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Organised attempts to demonise student organisation will allow revanchist forces to gain a toehold on campuses, says State secretary M.V. Govindan adding SFI remains a potent instrument for progress, liberty, democracy, secularism, and scientific temper on campuses. Some sections of the media play second fiddle to those seeking to vilify it and deny its progressive legacy by amplifying perceived missteps

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) scrambled to defend an arguably beleaguered Students Federation of India (SFI). 

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party had separately targeted the SFI for allegedly employing violence and methodical torture on campuses to tyrannise students and teachers and deny political space to opposing student outfits. 

Notably, the SFI also faced discomfiting criticism from the Communist Party of India. CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam said young activists should learn the storied legacy of the Left student movement in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told newspersons that organised attempts to demonise the SFI would allow revanchist forces to gain a toehold on campuses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the SFI remained a potent instrument for progress, liberty, democracy, secularism, and scientific temper on campuses. Some sections of the media played second fiddle to those seeking to vilify the SFI and deny its progressive legacy by amplifying perceived missteps. 

Mr. Govindan said the SFI had lost 35 activists to violence unleashed by the Congress, BJP and other fundamentalist outfits. “No SFI leader faces murder charges. In contrast, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran called the killers of SFI activist Dheeraj Congress’ children,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Govindan said Mr. Viswam was entitled to his opinion. However, the CPI should have raised the matter optimally in the Left Democratic Front. 

Mr. Khan, as usual, was strident in his criticism of the SFI. He told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he had instructed Vice-Chancellors to curb campus violence with a “heavy hand”.

Mr. Khan said, as Chancellor, he would not nominate any person with a criminal background to the senates of universities. He said the SFI had not even spared a college Principal. “Using force to overawe people to achieve political objectives falls under the definition of terrorism. They (SFI activists) damaged my car in Thiruvananthapuram. I am ready to face these criminals and brutes,” Mr Khan said. 

SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho repudiated the accusations. He invited the media to inspect college hostels and campuses to verify whether the SFI operated “torture chambers” as alleged by the Opposition. The SFI gained traction among students due to the strength of its ideology and unwavering political commitment to just, liberal, and democratic causes.

“The SFI does not need torture chambers or handcuffs to draw students to its fold. Recent college elections showed the SFI emerging victorious even on campuses where it faced the worst assaults,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US