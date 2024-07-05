CPI(M) scrambles to defend a beleaguered SFI under attack for violence on campuses

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) scrambled to defend an arguably beleaguered Students Federation of India (SFI).

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party had separately targeted the SFI for allegedly employing violence and methodical torture on campuses to tyrannise students and teachers and deny political space to opposing student outfits.

Notably, the SFI also faced discomfiting criticism from the Communist Party of India. CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam said young activists should learn the storied legacy of the Left student movement in the country.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told newspersons that organised attempts to demonise the SFI would allow revanchist forces to gain a toehold on campuses.

He said the SFI remained a potent instrument for progress, liberty, democracy, secularism, and scientific temper on campuses. Some sections of the media played second fiddle to those seeking to vilify the SFI and deny its progressive legacy by amplifying perceived missteps.

Mr. Govindan said the SFI had lost 35 activists to violence unleashed by the Congress, BJP and other fundamentalist outfits. “No SFI leader faces murder charges. In contrast, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran called the killers of SFI activist Dheeraj Congress’ children,” he said.

Mr. Govindan said Mr. Viswam was entitled to his opinion. However, the CPI should have raised the matter optimally in the Left Democratic Front.

Mr. Khan, as usual, was strident in his criticism of the SFI. He told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he had instructed Vice-Chancellors to curb campus violence with a “heavy hand”.

Mr. Khan said, as Chancellor, he would not nominate any person with a criminal background to the senates of universities. He said the SFI had not even spared a college Principal. “Using force to overawe people to achieve political objectives falls under the definition of terrorism. They (SFI activists) damaged my car in Thiruvananthapuram. I am ready to face these criminals and brutes,” Mr Khan said.

SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho repudiated the accusations. He invited the media to inspect college hostels and campuses to verify whether the SFI operated “torture chambers” as alleged by the Opposition. The SFI gained traction among students due to the strength of its ideology and unwavering political commitment to just, liberal, and democratic causes.

“The SFI does not need torture chambers or handcuffs to draw students to its fold. Recent college elections showed the SFI emerging victorious even on campuses where it faced the worst assaults,” he added.